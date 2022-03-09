A police tent near McDonald's in Bilston after the stabbing

The 37-year-old man was stabbed in the groin near McDonald’s on Bilston High Street on February 6.

Detectives have now issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward, with no suspects charged over the attack one month on.

Violent clashes broke out at around 7pm on the Sunday evening, with the man believed to have been attacked as the brawl moved from McDonald's onto a footbridge by Stonefield Walk, over the Black Country Route.

The man was initially in a critical care unit and has now been moved to a rehabilitation ward but remains critically ill, police said.

Three boys, aged 16, 15 and 13, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on the evening of the alleged attack.

But they were all then released on bail while investigations continue, with bail conditions extended against one of the suspects.

Police say they have spoken to many of the people present at the time, but are still looking to speak to others.

Detective Inspector Craig Newey, from West Midlands Police CID, said: "This was a really nasty attack which left the man fighting for his life.

"He’s making progress but the physical, mental and emotional distress for him is significant.

"My thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this time.

"Our investigation is still very much ongoing as we need to understand why this happened and who was responsible, we need you to talk to us.

"If you are frightened to do so, you can talk to Crimestoppers – tell them what you know – not who you are.

"Knife crime on our streets is unacceptable with devastating consequences for victims and offenders."