Cannock paedophile caught with indecent child images jailed for nearly four years

Ian Manderfield

Ian Manderfield, of North Street, Cannock, pleaded guilty to nine child sexual offences and was sentenced to three years and ten months behind bars.

He was jailed at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday, 15 months after police raided his house in October 2020.

Mobile phones were seized and Manderfield, aged 42, was found to be in possession of 108 indecent images and videos, 37 of which were deemed to be the most serious Category A classification.

These images were created between February 2017 and October 2020.

He was also found to be in possession three extreme pornographic images and was arrested in January last year on suspicion of distributing indecent images and publishing an obscene article.

The offences related to images and videos distributed between April 2020 and October 2020, 24 of which were classed as Category A.

Within the same time period, Manderfield published an obscene article of a victim.

Det Con Christopher Lovatt, from Staffordshire Police's child protection and exploitation team welcomed the jail term handed out this week.

He said: "I hope it serves as a reminder that we will take all of the necessary steps to convict these criminals for their sinister acts."

At a hearing in November, Manderfield admitted three counts of making indecent photographs of a child, three counts of distributing indecent images, two counts of being in possession of an extreme pornographic image and publishing an obscene article.

He has also been put on the Sex Offenders’ Register and issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.