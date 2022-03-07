Arrest as man stabbed in back in Sedgley

A man in his 30s was stabbed in the back in Bilston Street on February 26.

Police say his injury was "not too serious" and a 22-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of wounding has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Officers are now calling for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Dean Kett said: "We were called to a stabbing in Bilston Street, Sedgley, at just after 10.10pm on Saturday, February 26.

"A man in his 30s sustained a wound to his back which was not too serious.

"A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding and has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.