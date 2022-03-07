Driver crashed into England fan then drove off after Euro 2020 final

The crash happened on New Road. Photo: Google

Luke Priest, 27, drove off after crashing into James Armstrong as he walked across a pedestrian crossing in Great Bridge, Tipton, on July 11 last year.

Priest pleaded guilty to failing to stop and failing to report an accident and has now also been convicted of driving without due care and attention .

Mr Armstrong suffered leg and facial injuries when he was struck by the Ford Fiesta in New Road, near the junction with Jonah Drive, after visiting a nearby pub to watch England play Italy.

The defendant had denied driving without due care and attention but was convicted following a trial at Walsall Magistrates Court.

District Judge Stephen Flint said: "This matter is so serious that I am considering a prison sentence. Be under no illusions about that.

"I am extremely concerned about your previous speeding in recent years. I am imposing an interim disqualification with immediate effect for the next six months."

The court heard that Priest had previous convictions including for drink-driving in 2017 and speeding in 2019.

Miss Harminder Hayre, prosecuting, told the court: "The injured party James Armstrong had been at the Rising Sun pub in Tipton with Jordan Colbourne. They had been watching the Euro final. They left the pub at about 11.30 that evening and proceeded to cross the New Road, in Great Bridge.

"James doesn't have much recollection of the incident after he stepped in the road to cross, but Jordan will tell you that just as they get close to the pavement on the other side, James gets struck by the car. He turns and sees that James has been knocked over and is lying in the road.

"He then sees the defendant run from the driver's side of the vehicle and he gives chase.

"He manages to catch up with the defendant and at that point he feels himself being struck by somebody other than the defendant which causes him to let him go and the defendant makes good his escape."

She told the court that in his police interview after his arrest, Priest stated that he had been to the Harrier pub to pick up a group of friends who had been involved in an altercation.

He said at the scene he heard "somebody say 'we were drunk. We shouldn't have been running across the road'."

Under cross-examination by Mr Jim Mason, defending Priest, Mr Armstrong and Mr Colbourne denied making those comments. Giving evidence, Priest said he left the scene as he was "scared and frightened".

Also giving evidence witness Ray Ebanks, a passenger in a passing car, told the court that the Fiesta was driven at speeds of up to 50mph in a 30mph zone.