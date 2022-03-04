Kidderminster woman ordered to repay £14,000 she took from charity

Julie Cox, aged 57, of Holman Street, was the branch chairwoman for a charity in the Wyre Forest region, having been a member since 2011 – which included the position of treasurer.

Concerns were initially raised regarding the branch accounts and an organisational investigation was commenced in 2018.

It led to the branch being suspended from operating.

The matter was reported to West Mercia Police, which identified that over a specific period of time, large payments were made via charity cheques where the payee on the cheques did not match the descriptions on the associated expense paperwork that had been submitted by Cox.

It was established that Cox, being the only person to have access to the branches chequebooks, had asked her fellow signatories to sign blank cheques to make these payments.

The funds from the payments were then diverted to cover her personal debts.

Between October 2012 and June 2019, a total £18,916 of the charity’s funds were used to pay for Cox’s personal benefit which included her rent, payments to family member credit cards, cash withdrawals and personal shopping bills.

In May 2021 she was charged with three offences – fraud by abuse of position, making or supplying an article for use in fraud and perverting the course of public justice.

In September last year at Worcester Crown Court, following a guilty plea, Cox was convicted of the offences.

She was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

A confiscation order, under the Proceeds of Crime Act, was later made and Cox was said to have benefited from £20,108.11.

Taking into consideration her assets, Cox has been given three months to pay £14,000, otherwise she will be sentenced to a period of imprisonment in default of payment.

Detective Inspector Emma Wright, of the economic crime unit at West Mercia Police, said: “Cox has been stripped of the trappings of her crime by powers under the proceeds of crime act, as a result of a financial investigation by West Mercia Police economic crime unit.

"A confiscation order imposed, means she must pay the victim back £14,000, or face time in prison.

"Cox abused her position of trust within the charity and this order goes some way to compensate the charity who have been impacted by the criminal conduct of Cox.

“Furthermore, should Cox be found to have further assets in the future, she will be required to pay these back, until the total amount of £20,000 has been satisfied.