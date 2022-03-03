Driver flees as car bursts into flames after smashing into tree

Green Lane, Shelfield, Walsall

The smash and fire happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning on Green Lane, Shelfield.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes of being called and found the car completely ablaze with the occupants nowhere to be seen.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters from Aldridge fire station.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 2.19am on Wednesday 2 March firefighters from Aldridge fire station responded to Green Lane, Shelfield, Walsall.

"They arrived within five minutes to find a car completely ablaze after having been in collision with a tree.

"The occupants had left the scene and the fire was extinguished with a hose reel jet."