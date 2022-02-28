Man charged with causing death of highways worker who was hit while working on M6

Traffic on the M6 after the motorway was closed between Junctions 14 and 15. Photo: National Highways

Kev Jarvis, who was in his 50s, died on Saturday after the stationary traffic management vehicle he was in was hit by an Audi car soon after 5am.

It happened on the M6 northbound, between Junctions 14 and 15 in Staffordshire, and meant the road was closed for much of the day.

Mr Jarvis, the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was arrested later that day in connection.

Now Denis Balaz, 27 and of no fixed address, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre today.