Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man charged with causing death of highways worker who was hit while working on M6

By Rob Smith StaffordCrimePublished:

A man has been charged over the death of a highways worker whose car was hit while he was working on the M6.

Traffic on the M6 after the motorway was closed between Junctions 14 and 15. Photo: National Highways
Traffic on the M6 after the motorway was closed between Junctions 14 and 15. Photo: National Highways

Kev Jarvis, who was in his 50s, died on Saturday after the stationary traffic management vehicle he was in was hit by an Audi car soon after 5am.

It happened on the M6 northbound, between Junctions 14 and 15 in Staffordshire, and meant the road was closed for much of the day.

Mr Jarvis, the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was arrested later that day in connection.

Kev Jarvis died on Saturday

Now Denis Balaz, 27 and of no fixed address, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre today.

The family of Mr Jarvis, who was originally from Southampton, are being supported by specialist officers. A fundraiser launched to support his family has already raised more than £10,000.

Crime
News
Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Digital Content Editor

Digital Content Editor covering the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News