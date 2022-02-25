Stafford dealer was nabbed in Devon with almost £4k worth of drugs

Kifle Nugent

Kifle Nugent, 22, of Stafford, was found with wraps of heroin and crack cocaine with a street value of £3,600 plus £675 cash when he was arrested in Devon four years ago.

He was sent there by a organised crime group and arrested by officers who found him in a house in Newton Abbot.

Nugent, who grew up in Staffordshire, was only 18 at the time and had joined the drugs gang as a way of paying off a cannabis debt.

He was arrested when police raided a house, in Howards Way, Buckland, Newton Abbot, in February 2018, but his case has had to wait for a separate matter involving a wounding charge to be concluded.

Nugent, also known as Nurse, now aged 22, of Badgers Croft, Derrington, in Stafford, admitted possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

He was jailed for two years at Exeter Crown Court by Recorder Mr Kevin de Haan QC who ordered that the sentence should run concurrently with his existing terms.

He told Nugent that his actions were a serious matter.

"These offences are now very old and in addition, you were only 18 at the time.

“In my view, if the judge who sentenced you for the other offences for far more serious matters had known about this case, it would not have added to the sentence.”

Miss Felicity Payne, mitigating, said Nugent, formerly of Riddfield Road, Castle Bromwich, had been subject to some pressure to get involved as a result of a debt for cannabis which he ran up when he was very young.

She asked the judge to take into account the principle of totality and not add to the very long sentence Nugent is already serving. For the 2018 crimes he was jailed for two years.

Mr Lee Bremridge, prosecuting, said Nugent was sentenced to 13 years and four months for causing grievous bodily harm with intent and conspiracy to supply class A drugs in August and November 2021.