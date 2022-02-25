Emotional scenes in court as final moments of schoolboy Dea-John Reid's life repeatedly replayed for jury

Dea-John Reid was aged 14 when he died

The third day of the murder trial at Birmingham Crown Court saw CCTV and doorbell video footage of Dea-John Reid, from Bearwood, being chased and then killed in Kingstanding on May 31 last year.

George Khan and Michael Shields from Birmingham are on trial for murder alongside a 15-year-old from Wolverhampton, a 15-year-old from Great Barr and a 16-year-old from Solihull who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The court previously heard how Dea-John had an altercation earlier in the day in Kingstanding where money had been demanded before three of the people involved phoned Khan, 39, and Shields, 36, who were drinking in an Erdington pub.

They allegedly jumped into their VW Golf, collected the boys and picked up weapons including a kitchen knife before driving around Kingstanding and Perry Common searching for Dea-John and his friends.

Police officers painstakingly pieced together CCTV from shops and footage from doorbell cameras to show the chase in chronological order.

Detective Constable Dave Pugh played footage from one camera which had both groups in shot.

He said: "This is the moment the two groups saw each other. Dea-John became separated from his group and can be seen running alone."

CCTV footage shows two men and three boys run across a busy College Road carrying knives and wheel braces after Dea-John.

One of the residential doorbell cameras had a microphone and Det Con Pugh replayed the audio at half speed, two thirds speed and normal speed. The older men can be heard shouting "f**k him up" to the boys giving chase.

A witness also heard one of the men shout "get the black bastard" during the pursuit during broad daylight.

The altercation which left Dea-John dead lasted a couple of seconds and footage of it was shown to the court.

In the video, the first boy to catch Dea-John approaches him and they clash with the boy making a hand movement towards Dea-John's body. Dea-John can then be seen recoiling and holding his side while his attacker runs off.

The video was replayed at different speeds, prompting two members of the victim's family to leave the court in tears.

Due to the interest in the case the defendants, the judge, several lawyers and some members of the victim's and defendants families are in one court while lawyers and extended family of the victim watch proceedings from another room.

Shields, of Alvis Walk, Castle Bromwich, and Khan, of Newstead Road, Birmingham, and the three teenagers, who cannot be named because of their age, all deny murder.

Hollie Davies, 36, of Waldon Walk, Birmingham, is accused of assisting an offender. She denies the charge.