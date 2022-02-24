Notification Settings

Four arrested in connection with armed robbery of Dudley travel agent

Published:

Four men have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a travel agent, after police chased down one of the vehicles thought to be involved.

Co-op Travel in High Street. Photo: Google
It was reported a group, armed with a knife and machete, entered Co-op Travel in High Street, Dudley at around 10.20am last Friday and allegedly forced staff to open safes before cash was taken.

Officers spotted a Seat, believed to have been involved in the raid, while on patrols in Walsall at around 2.40am.

The vehicle containing three men tried to escape officers by taking off down Wolverhampton Road.

It was eventually caught by a stinger device and came to a stop on Bloxwich Lane where the men, aged 18, 20 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

A second vehicle which was seen with the Seat was later stopped by officers on nearby Southbourne Avenue.

Police recovered a baton from the boot of the car and detained a 30-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

All four men remain in police custody for questioning.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're continuing to ask for anyone with information to contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101. Please quote crime number 20/232934/22."

