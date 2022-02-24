Driver in Willenhall police pursuit facing prison sentence

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Aaron John Voice was arrested for dangerous driving following the incident which happened on roads between A4214 Lichfield Road, in Willenhall, and Waddensbrook Lane, Wednesfield, on December 3, 2020.

Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday was told the defendant pleaded guilty to the offence at an earlier hearing.

But the judge Mr Recorder Benjamin Nicholls told him: "I take an extremely serious view of people who try to out run the police and drive dangerously in the process. You should be under no illusions that a custodial term is likely to be at the forefront of any judge's mind."

Defending him, solicitor advocate, Ms Nicole Steers said Voice was aware that the custody threshold had been crossed.

The matter was adjourned until Mach 24 for reports when he will be sentenced.