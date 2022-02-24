Notification Settings

Driver in Willenhall police pursuit facing prison sentence

By Deborah Hardiman

A 25-year-old motorist who led police on a pursuit through Black Country streets has been warned he may be sent to prison.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Wolverhampton Crown Court

Aaron John Voice was arrested for dangerous driving following the incident which happened on roads between A4214 Lichfield Road, in Willenhall, and Waddensbrook Lane, Wednesfield, on December 3, 2020.

Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday was told the defendant pleaded guilty to the offence at an earlier hearing.

But the judge Mr Recorder Benjamin Nicholls told him: "I take an extremely serious view of people who try to out run the police and drive dangerously in the process. You should be under no illusions that a custodial term is likely to be at the forefront of any judge's mind."

Defending him, solicitor advocate, Ms Nicole Steers said Voice was aware that the custody threshold had been crossed.

The matter was adjourned until Mach 24 for reports when he will be sentenced.

Voice, of Wolverson Close, Short Heath, Willenhall, was granted conditional bail.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

