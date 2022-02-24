Cannock drug dealer jailed after being caught with cocaine, cannabis and cash

Jack Girvan, 26, of Sandpiper Close, Hednesford

Jack Girvan, aged 26, tried to run away from police while an address in Bowes Place, Cannock, was searched in April 2020.

A black bag was discovered containing cannabis, a grinder, scales and £2,150 in cash, which he later admitted to owning.

He was then stopped in an Audi in April and November 2021, on Wolverhampton and Station Road, and more than £100 in cash and three mobile phones were seized.

When his home in Sandpiper Close, Hednesford, was then searched, police found scales, cocaine, cannabis with a street value of around £2,000 and more than £8,000 in cash.

Girvan was sentenced to three years behind bars at Stafford Crown Court.

He had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, three counts of possession of criminal property and four counts of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Det Con Lindsey-Anne Brown, of Staffordshire Police, said: "Girvan committed these offences over a substantial period of time and despite police contact, did not change his behaviour.