Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cannock drug dealer jailed after being caught with cocaine, cannabis and cash

By Nathan RoweCannockCrimePublished:

A drug dealer has been jailed for three years after being caught with cocaine, cannabis and thousands of pounds in cash.

Jack Girvan, 26, of Sandpiper Close, Hednesford
Jack Girvan, 26, of Sandpiper Close, Hednesford

Jack Girvan, aged 26, tried to run away from police while an address in Bowes Place, Cannock, was searched in April 2020.

A black bag was discovered containing cannabis, a grinder, scales and £2,150 in cash, which he later admitted to owning.

He was then stopped in an Audi in April and November 2021, on Wolverhampton and Station Road, and more than £100 in cash and three mobile phones were seized.

When his home in Sandpiper Close, Hednesford, was then searched, police found scales, cocaine, cannabis with a street value of around £2,000 and more than £8,000 in cash.

Girvan was sentenced to three years behind bars at Stafford Crown Court.

He had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, three counts of possession of criminal property and four counts of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Det Con Lindsey-Anne Brown, of Staffordshire Police, said: "Girvan committed these offences over a substantial period of time and despite police contact, did not change his behaviour.

"We welcome this sentence and hope it serves as a reminder that dedicated teams within the force are proactively investigating drug crimes in the community and seeking out prolific offenders."

Crime
News
Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Hednesford
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News