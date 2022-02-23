Man arrested after vehicle using blue lights to impersonate police pulls over Mercedes

A51 between Rugeley and Wolesley Bridge, credit: Google

A black Volkswagen Tiguan with blue flashing lights in the front windscreen was spotted in Rugeley at around 6.45am on February 22.

The car overtook traffic before stopping a Mercedes on the A51 between Rugeley and Wolesley Bridge.

A man from Cannock has been arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer and possession with intent to supply class B drugs, cannabis.

He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.