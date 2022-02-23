Man arrested after vehicle using blue lights to impersonate police pulls over Mercedes

A black Volkswagen Tiguan with blue flashing lights in the front windscreen was spotted in Rugeley at around 6.45am on February 22.
The car overtook traffic before stopping a Mercedes on the A51 between Rugeley and Wolesley Bridge.
A man from Cannock has been arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer and possession with intent to supply class B drugs, cannabis.
He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Anyone who recently saw a vehicle matching this description, or who may have any information or relevant dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 187 of 22 February."