Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teenage carjacking and police chase suspects bailed

By Eleanor LawsonOldburyCrimePublished:

Three teenagers arrested after a police chase ended in a crash in the Black Country have been bailed.

The crash in Oldbury. Photo: West Midlands Police
The crash in Oldbury. Photo: West Midlands Police

The two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning after a crash in Oldbury.

Cannabis and a knife was allegedly found in the car.

The police chase happened when officers spotted a Volkswagen car believed to be linked to an attempted burglary that happened in Halesowen on Friday night.

The vehicle had been reported stolen in a knifepoint carjacking on February 14 in the Weoley Castle area of Birmingham. It then failed to stop for police on Wolverhampton Road and was pursued.

Following a short chase, the car came to a halt when it crashed on Titford Road. Nobody was injured but the three teenage boys were arrested.

One 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of burglary and robbery.

Another 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possessing a weapon and possessing cannabis, while a 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

All three have now been bailed.

Crime
News
Oldbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News