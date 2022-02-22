Police officers 'punched and bitten by 13-year-old girl' at supermarket

Sainsbury's in Oldbury. Photo: Google

Police dispersing a group at the Sainsbury's on Freeth Street, Oldbury, when the attack took place on Monday.

The girl was allegedly with a gang causing antisocial behaviour.

Rich Cooke, chair of West Midlands Police Federation, shared news of the incident on social media.

He said: "Two officers assaulted by a 13-year-old girl in Oldbury overnight who was being dispersed from a supermarket where she’d been with a gang causing antisocial behaviour.

"Punched and bitten.

"Violent youth we are dealing with. I don’t think many truly understand the level.

