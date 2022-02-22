Notification Settings

Police officers 'punched and bitten by 13-year-old girl' at supermarket

By Nathan Rowe

A 13-year-old girl punched and bit two police officers at a supermarket in the Black Country, it has been claimed.

Sainsbury's in Oldbury. Photo: Google
Police dispersing a group at the Sainsbury's on Freeth Street, Oldbury, when the attack took place on Monday.

The girl was allegedly with a gang causing antisocial behaviour.

Rich Cooke, chair of West Midlands Police Federation, shared news of the incident on social media.

He said: "Two officers assaulted by a 13-year-old girl in Oldbury overnight who was being dispersed from a supermarket where she’d been with a gang causing antisocial behaviour.

"Punched and bitten.

"Violent youth we are dealing with. I don’t think many truly understand the level.

One person commented: "There is zero accountability. Kids have a sense of entitlement with no real boundaries or punishment."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

