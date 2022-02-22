Masked burglar steals Vauxhall Viva after forcing way into owner's home

Springhill Road. Photo: Google Maps

The male thief first tried to crowbar the front door of the house open then knocked on the door near Springhill Road in Burntwood at around 8.30pm on Monday.

When the homeowner answered, the man forced his way in, demanded his car keys and threatened him with a crowbar.

A red Vauxhall Viva was stolen along with a brown wallet and CCTV cameras were damaged.

The thief is described as a tall male who was wearing a white mask, a black tracksuit and gloves.

Nobody was hurt and police are now attempting to track down the burglar.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Detectives are appealing for information after a burglar knocked the door of a property in Burntwood before threatening the homeowner with a crowbar and stealing a car.

"Officers were called to a property near Springhill Road, Burntwood, at around 8.30pm following reports of a burglary.

"Officers are currently conducting house-to-house inquiries and increasing patrols in the area to reassure the community.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time should contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 701 of 21 February.