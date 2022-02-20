Police appeal after Chihuahua stolen from family garden

The dog was stolen from a garden in Cheslyn Hay

Police have released an appeal following the theft on Saturday evening.

The dog was taken from an address in Landywood Farm Lane some time between 8.45pm and 9.12pm.

A white vehicle was seen making off at speed.

Residents with CCTV nearby are being asked to check the footage for any suspicious behaviour.

In an appeal on social media on Saturday evening, South Staffordshire Police said: "This evening between 8.45pm - 9.12pm, a Chihuahua was stolen from the front garden of a property in Landywood Farm Lane, Cheslyn Hay.

"A white vehicle, possibly a Megane, was seen to make off at speed towards Holly Lane, possibly with a white, blonde haired, female passenger.

"If anyone has any information in relation to this, please call 101 and quote incident 696, February 19.

"Anyone in vicinity with CCTV, please can you check for any footage that may help police with our enquiries. Thank you."