Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal after Chihuahua stolen from family garden

By Lisa O'BrienCheslyn Hay & Great WyrleyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A Chihuahua has been stolen from the garden of a property in Cheslyn Hay.

The dog was stolen from a garden in Cheslyn Hay
The dog was stolen from a garden in Cheslyn Hay

Police have released an appeal following the theft on Saturday evening.

The dog was taken from an address in Landywood Farm Lane some time between 8.45pm and 9.12pm.

A white vehicle was seen making off at speed.

Residents with CCTV nearby are being asked to check the footage for any suspicious behaviour.

In an appeal on social media on Saturday evening, South Staffordshire Police said: "This evening between 8.45pm - 9.12pm, a Chihuahua was stolen from the front garden of a property in Landywood Farm Lane, Cheslyn Hay.

"A white vehicle, possibly a Megane, was seen to make off at speed towards Holly Lane, possibly with a white, blonde haired, female passenger.

"If anyone has any information in relation to this, please call 101 and quote incident 696, February 19.

"Anyone in vicinity with CCTV, please can you check for any footage that may help police with our enquiries. Thank you."

Crime
News
Cheslyn Hay & Great Wyrley
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News