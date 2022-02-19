Three teenagers arrested after stolen car leads police on chase in Oldbury

Titford Road. Photo: Google

The car crashed in Oldbury and police seized cannabis and a knife in arresting the three boys on suspicion of robbery.

In the early hours of this morning, officers spotted a car believed to be linked to an attempted burglary that happened last night in Halesowen.

The vehicle, which had been reported stolen in a carjacking on Monday in the Weoley Castle area of Birmingham, failed to stop on Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury, leading to a pursuit.

Following a short chase, the car came to a halt when it crashed on Titford Road. Nobody was injured but three teenage boys were arrested.

One 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of burglary and robbery.

Another 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possessing a weapon and possessing cannabis, while a 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

All remain in custody today ahead of questioning.

