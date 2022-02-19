Hunt to find group who smashed front door of bank to gain entry

HSBC on Market Street, Kingswinford, credit: Christopher Brown

The group forced their way inside of HSBC on Market Street, Kingswinford, on Friday morning but made off after the alarm activated.

Nothing was stolen and the group were seen leaving the scene in a white car.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating after HSBC on Market Street, Kingswinford was broken into yesterday morning.

"Three people forced their way inside, but once the alarm activated they ran off. Nothing was stolen and they drove off in a white car.

"Enquiries are ongoing and our focus is to find the people responsible.

"Anyone with information should get in touch via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk or call us on 101.

"Please quote investigation number 20/1243659/21.