Hunt to find group who smashed front door of bank to gain entry

Hunt to find group who smashed front door of bank to gain entry

By Nathan Rowe

Three people smashed their way through the front door of a Black Country bank and police want information on the suspects.

HSBC on Market Street, Kingswinford, credit: Christopher Brown

The group forced their way inside of HSBC on Market Street, Kingswinford, on Friday morning but made off after the alarm activated.

Nothing was stolen and the group were seen leaving the scene in a white car.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating after HSBC on Market Street, Kingswinford was broken into yesterday morning.

"Three people forced their way inside, but once the alarm activated they ran off. Nothing was stolen and they drove off in a white car.

"Enquiries are ongoing and our focus is to find the people responsible.

"Anyone with information should get in touch via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk or call us on 101.

"Please quote investigation number 20/1243659/21.

"Want to remain 100 per cent anonymous? Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

