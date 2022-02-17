Notification Settings

Stop and search powers in place after Birmingham stabbing

By Eleanor Lawson

Police have been given stop and search powers in areas of Birmingham after a stabbing on Wednesday.

The Section 60 powers will be in place until 6am on Friday, giving officers the power to stop and search people in designated areas.

It comes after a teenager was stabbed on Steelhouse Lane on Wednesday morning. Officers are still investigating and the victim is not believed to have been seriously injured.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Section 60 is a power that allows us to stop and search people.

"They can only be used in a designated area for a short period of time, when there is evidence that serious violence has taken place or may take place.

"We remain concerned that young people are coming into the city with knives and that tensions could lead to other people getting hurt."

The spokesperson added: "Our priority is to protect and keep people safe. In addition to stop and search we’re issuing dispersal orders to direct people out of the city centre to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour.

"We are working with the Violence Reduction Unit and youth workers to refer young people to partner agencies so they can receive further support too."

Anyone who knows who was involved in the stabbing or has any other information about violence in Birmingham is asked to message police via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk from 8am-midnight.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

