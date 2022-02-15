Nine led to safety from West Bromwich factory fire

The incident happened at premises at Hill Top Industrial Estate, in West Bromwich., shortly after 5pm on Tuesday evening.

Around 15 firefighters baaed from the town, Tipton and Smethwick tackled the incident.

"Our crews have been dealing with factory fire in an industrial printer on Hill Top Industrial Estate, West Bromwich. Teams from @WMFSTipton @WMFSWestBrom @WMFSSmethwick led 9 people to safety overcome with smoke inhalation. The fire is now extinguished and everyone is safe."