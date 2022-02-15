Notification Settings

Nine led to safety from West Bromwich factory fire

By Deborah Hardiman

Nine people have been led to safety from a smoke-filled factory after an industrial printer caught fire.

The incident happened at premises at Hill Top Industrial Estate, in West Bromwich., shortly after 5pm on Tuesday evening.

Around 15 firefighters baaed from the town, Tipton and Smethwick tackled the incident.

"Our crews have been dealing with factory fire in an industrial printer on Hill Top Industrial Estate, West Bromwich. Teams from @WMFSTipton @WMFSWestBrom @WMFSSmethwick led 9 people to safety overcome with smoke inhalation. The fire is now extinguished and everyone is safe."

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

