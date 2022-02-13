Teen stabbed in Walsall violence still in hospital as suspect bailed

Police cordon near the scene Photo: Shaun Fellows/ Shine Pix Ltd

The incident happened near shops at the junction of Fishley Lane and Stoney in Little Bloxwich, Walsall, at around 6pm on Thursday.

A 16-year-old was stabbed during the incident which also saw two cars ram into each other.

Police close the junction of Stoney Lane and Buxton Road in Bloxwich. Photo: Shaun Fellows/ Shine Pix Ltd

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and theft of a motor vehicle in nearby Bell Lane and has since been given police bail.

West Midlands Police said: "The teenager arrested has been bailed with conditions. Inquiries are ongoing.