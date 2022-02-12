Remote control car thieves dump van after going wrong way down street

The 25-year-old remote control cars. Credit: Staffordshire Police.

The thieves took two remote control cars and drills after breaking into the house in Rugeley on Thursday afternoon.

Two men dressed in black hoodies and hats are thought to have climbed over a wall to get into the property in Hislop Road at around 1.40pm.

Two 25-year-old remote control cars were stolen along with two Dewalt drills and a Makita SDS Plus drill before the crooks made off in a white Citroen Berlingo van.

The van was then seen driving the wrong way in a one-way street in Cheslyn Hay at around 2.05pm, causing minor damage to parked vehicles including a Mini Cooper and a Toyota Proace.

The vehicle was abandoned in Cross Stree around five minutes later and the tools and cars have now been recovered and returned to their owner.

Officers from Staffordshire Police are appealing for anyone who saw the burglars or van to get in touch.

The driver was described as white, in his 50s and was wearing a blue face mask and glasses.

Contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 317 of February 10.