Teen arrested after 'machete branded' at pupil in Oldbury school

Police were called to Perryfields Academy, Oldbury on Thursday. Photo: Google

Police were called to Perryfields Academy in Oldacre Road on Thursday afternoon after staff raised the alarm about a menacing teenager, whilst ensuring pupils were safe.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Yesterday afternoon officers attended Perryfields Academy, Oldbury and arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of possession of a knife.

"We understand that he brandished a machete at another lad. Thankfully no one was injured."

The spokesman added: "The teen was taken into custody, interviewed and has this afternoon (Friday) been released on bail with strict conditions. While he’s on bail a more detailed investigation will be carried out.

"We’d like to thank the staff and students at the academy for their brave actions. This helped us to respond quickly and deal with the situation and they continue to assist the ongoing investigation."

Perryfields Academy issued a statement about the incident on its website assuring parents and pupils everyone was unharmed.

The school said: "There was a serious incident that occurred at the end of school today. It is with immense relief we can confirm that nobody was harmed.

"Students and staff acted quickly to protect themselves and each other. The police arrived quickly and the perpetrator was arrested.

"Thank you to all our staff and students for doing such a fantastic job of establishing a sense of calm and reassurance for everyone that was present for the event. Please be assured that support will be available for our school community over the coming days."