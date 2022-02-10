Notification Settings

Three teenagers released on bail as stabbing victim in 'critical but stable' condition

By Lisa O'Brien

Three teenagers who were arrested after a stabbing in Bilston have been released on bail.

The man was left fighting for his life after being stabbed on Sunday

The boys, aged 16, 15 and 13, had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the fight on Bilston High Street on Sunday night resulted in the victim being stabbed in the groin.

West Midlands Police say the brawl started just before 7pm and moved onto a footbridge by Stonefield Walk, over the Black Country Route, where officers believe the attack took place.

Ambulance crews administered advanced trauma care on the man when they arrived at the scene after arriving to find a bystander performing CPR.

Police say the 37-year-old victim is now in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Three teenagers have been released on bail - with conditions - while enquiries continue.

"A 37-year-old man remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police and quote crime ref 20/110612/22, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Lisa O'Brien

