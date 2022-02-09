Two men assaulted and stripped of their clothes in 'nasty' Walsall attack

The attack took place at a bus stop on Birmingham Road, Walsall. Photo: Google

Videos of the incidents, which took place on Birmingham Road, have been circulating on social media.

The two men were assaulted and stripped of their clothes in a bus stop by a group of men who arrived in cars on Saturday, just before 9pm.

In response to the videos police have moved to remind those responsible that "vigilante behaviour is not acceptable" while urging residents to not share the videos.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating a nasty assault on two men on Birmingham Road.

"It happened on Saturday evening just before 9pm.

"It’s thought that the men were seen in a garden in Skip Lane and a message was shared on a residents' WhatsApp group.

"A group of men in cars were seen assaulting the two men in a bus stop and their clothes were taken from them.

"Officers were sent immediately but there were no signs of the injured men or any of the offenders.

"Videos of the assaults have been circulating on social media and we’re working hard to identify the victims and those responsible.

"Anyone who has information about what happened, and hasn’t yet spoken to us, is urged to contact us as soon as possible.

"We’d encourage you not to share these videos and remind those responsible that vigilante behaviour is not acceptable.

"If you suspect a crime is in progress you should call us on 999.