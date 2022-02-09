Nightclub bouncers who raped woman after offering to take her home are jailed

Hassan Bockarie (left) and Iyoseph Derry have been jailed for rape

Hassan Bockarie and Iyoseph Derry were sentenced to almost 20 years in prison collectively after taking advantage of a woman in her 20s.

The woman had been drinking at a works Christmas party in December 2018, and later visited a Wolverhampton nightclub where Bockarie and Derry were working as doormen.

The pair targeted the woman and bought her more drinks before offering to take her and her friend home just after 4am the following morning.

Both women had trusted the men to get them back safely as they were bouncers.

They dropped one of the women home, but then instead of taking the other woman back home safely, they drove her to a flat in Birmingham and raped her.

Both men were eventually prosecuted and they were found guilty after trial.

Bockarie, 34, of High Street, Erdington, was found guilty of rape and sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on February 4.

Iyoseph Derry, 33, of no fixed address, was also found guilty of rape, as well as aiding and abetting rape, and jailed for 10 years.

Detective Constable David Powles conducted a thorough and in-depth investigation into the attack which spanned a number of years.

He said: "Bockarie and Derry took advantage of their position as security doormen and could see the woman was visibly intoxicated at the time.

"Despite the evidence, both men denied the charges, pleading not guilty and putting the woman through the further ordeal of a trial.

"She has shown such courage and bravery in standing up to them and supporting our investigation.

"I hope these sentences provide a sense of comfort and closure to her, so that she can begin moving forward with her life."

Bockarie initially denied any knowledge of the women but changed his account after intelligence checks DNA evidence linked him to the crime.