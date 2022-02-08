Woman in her 20s raped in Walsall alleyway

The woman was attacked in an alleyway between Chapel Street and Church Road. Photo: Google

The attack happened on Monday between Chapel Street and Church Road, Pelsall.

Forensic experts and detectives have been examining the scene and CCTV footage is being collected as part of enquiries.

The woman is currently receiving support from specially trained officers.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after a rape was reported to us in Pelsall yesterday evening.

"A scene is being held between Chapel Street and Church Road, as forensic experts and detectives continue their enquiries.

"CCTV is also being retrieved and will be reviewed, and house-to-house enquiries are ongoing.

"The woman, in her 20s, is being supported by our specialist officers.