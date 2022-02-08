Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Suspect hands himself in after man's ear ripped off in garage attack

By Nathan RoweOldburyCrimePublished:

A suspect has handed himself in to police after an attack left a man needing surgery to reattach his ear.

Tat Bank Road, Oldbury
Tat Bank Road, Oldbury

The victim of the attack was left needing an operation to repair broken bones in his face as well as the detached ear after the violence on Saturday.

The incident took place on Tat Bank Road, Oldbury, just before 10am on Saturday, as the victim was pulling into Kev's Tyres.

A 32-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of assault but has now been released while investigations continue.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We've arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he attended a police station yesterday afternoon.

"Following questioning he was released pending further enquiries as investigations continue."

In a Facebook post the victim's wife described the "devastating" injuries her husband had suffered.

She said: "He has had to have his ear stitched back on and has 30 fractures to his face and his jaw has been disconnected from his skull.

"His injuries are devastating and this beautiful man is in so much pain going through so much for no reason at all."

Crime
News
Oldbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News