Willenhall McDonalds was the scene of an armed robbery

The robbery happened at 3.45pm today (Thursday) on the restaurant's car park and the masked men made their getaway on a moped.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We're investigating an armed robbery in Crescent Road, Willenhall, at just before 3.45pm today (3 February).

"A security van driver was confronted by two masked robbers who threatened him with a metal pole before stealing a cash box."

"The offenders made off on a moped and we're carrying immediate enquiries to trace it and those involved."

The spokesman added: "Fortunately, the security worker was not injured. Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat, or by calling 101, and quote log 2651 of 3/2/22."

Willenhall resident Martin Wedge saw the robbery and described the crime as "dreadful".

He said: "I have just witnessed the most dreadful holdup on the McDonalds car park in Willenhall where a security van was attacked by someone wielding an axe and the money was stolen.