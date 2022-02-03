Notification Settings

Masked men with an axe steal cash from security van at busy Black Country McDonald's before escaping on moped

By Adam SmithCrimePublished:

Axe-wielding robbers held up a security van at Willenhall McDonald's this afternoon and escaped with cash.

Willenhall McDonalds was the scene of an armed robbery
The robbery happened at 3.45pm today (Thursday) on the restaurant's car park and the masked men made their getaway on a moped.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We're investigating an armed robbery in Crescent Road, Willenhall, at just before 3.45pm today (3 February).

"A security van driver was confronted by two masked robbers who threatened him with a metal pole before stealing a cash box."

"The offenders made off on a moped and we're carrying immediate enquiries to trace it and those involved."

The spokesman added: "Fortunately, the security worker was not injured. Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat, or by calling 101, and quote log 2651 of 3/2/22."

Willenhall resident Martin Wedge saw the robbery and described the crime as "dreadful".

He said: "I have just witnessed the most dreadful holdup on the McDonalds car park in Willenhall where a security van was attacked by someone wielding an axe and the money was stolen.

"The perpertrator then ran over the road and made his escape on the back of a waiting motorbike. What is happening to this country?"

