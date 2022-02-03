Notification Settings

Bikes worth almost £3,000 stolen

By Deborah Hardiman Rugeley

Burglars have snatched two bicycles worth almost £3,000 from a property in Abbots Bromley.

Staffordshire Police said officers were called to the address near Blunts Hollow following reports of burglary.

The mountain bikes were being stored in an outbuilding and may have been stolen within the last two months. The first is described as a blue-coloured Mondraker Foxy R with a black brand name written on the side and is worth an estimated £2,460.

The second is a black and orange coloured Carerra mountain bike with a black saddle, worth an estimated £500.

Investigating officers want to keen to speak to any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or who may have any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage covering the time frame.

The owners discovered the items were missing on January 29.

Anyone with information should phone 101 quoting incident 309 of 29 January.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

