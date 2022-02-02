Suspects wanted after racial attack at Black Country bus station

Police want to speak to this teenager

Police have released CCTV images of people they want to speak to after the assault happened at Halesowen bus station.

Officers believe one of the group was carrying a knife when they attacked a man in his 20s, punching him and stamping on his phone.

The incident took place at around 7pm on January 3 - but images have only now been released as police attempt to track down the group and one teenager in particular.

It is believed the group regularly hang around the station, West Midlands Police said.

Patrols of the area have been increased

A spokesman for the force said: "We want to speak to this teenager after a man was assaulted at Halesowen bus station.

"We believe a group of teenagers shouted racial abuse at the man in his 20s, and tried to rob his phone at about 7pm on Monday, 3 January.

"One of the group is believed to have been carrying a knife when they attacked the man, punching him to the ground and stamping on his phone.

"We understand this group, and particularly this boy, regularly hang around Halesowen Bus station.

"We have neighbourhood officers regularly patrolling the area to locate him but we need your help to identify him.