Wolverhampton man raped and stabbed woman he kept hostage for 34 hours

Published:

A man who repeatedly raped and tried to murder a woman he held hostage for 34 hours will spend at least 14 years in prison.

Jailed: Luke Ward

Luke Ward was sentenced to life in prison on Monday after subjecting his victim to a brutal ordeal last year.

The 25-year-old forced his way into the woman's home, raped her and stabbed her - causing major blood loss

The woman managed to clean the wound and stop the bleeding, but her injuries were still serious and she believed she was going to die.

Meanwhile Ward did not seek medical help, instead raping her again and continuing his threats to kill her as he held her hostage for more than a day.

Fearing for her life, the woman eventually managed to slip from his grasp, run for the front door and raise the alarm.

Neighbours then came to her aid and called police.

By the time officers entered the flat, Ward had escaped out of the back of the property and fled. He was tracked down and arrested the next day.

Ward, from Princess Anne Road, Bilston, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, four counts of rape and sexual assault at Wolverhampton Crown Court on October 20 last year.

On Monday he was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 14 years.

Detective Constable Nikki McMurray, from West Midlands Police's Public Protection Unit, said: "This was a terrifying attack on a woman who feared for her life.

"I hope that knowing Ward is behind bars gives her some sense of security."

