Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two men arrested after £4,000 damage caused during break-in

By Nathan RoweWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

Two men from the Black Country have been arrested after around £4,000 of damage was caused during a break-in.

Police were called at 6.15pm to a business premises near Wood End Lane, Fradley
Police were called at 6.15pm to a business premises near Wood End Lane, Fradley

The damage was caused to a number of trailers near Lichfield, as well as around 40 boxes containing laptops and clothing.

Police were called at 6.15pm on January 20 to a business premises near Wood End Lane, Fradley, following reports of an attempted burglary.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "It is believed that offenders used one of the trailers to attempt to transport the laptops away from the scene before they were apprehended by officers.

"A grey Nissan Qashqai which was parked nearby was also seized by officers.

"A 31-year-old man, from the Wolverhampton area, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

"Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man from the Willenhall area, was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle."

Both men have since been released under investigation as inquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could help the police with their inquiries, is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 578 of 30 January.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Willenhall
Walsall
Lichfield
Staffordshire
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News