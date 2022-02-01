Two men arrested after £4,000 damage caused during break-in

Police were called at 6.15pm to a business premises near Wood End Lane, Fradley

The damage was caused to a number of trailers near Lichfield, as well as around 40 boxes containing laptops and clothing.

Police were called at 6.15pm on January 20 to a business premises near Wood End Lane, Fradley, following reports of an attempted burglary.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "It is believed that offenders used one of the trailers to attempt to transport the laptops away from the scene before they were apprehended by officers.

"A grey Nissan Qashqai which was parked nearby was also seized by officers.

"A 31-year-old man, from the Wolverhampton area, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

"Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man from the Willenhall area, was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle."

Both men have since been released under investigation as inquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could help the police with their inquiries, is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 578 of 30 January.