Teenager fights for life in hospital two days on from Dudley stabbing

By Nathan Rowe

A 17-year-old boy who was stabbed in Dudley remains in a critical condition two days after the attack.

The boy was found with serious injuries at around 7.45pm after he was attacked on Malthouse Drive on Sunday evening.

An investigation is underway but so far nobody has been arrested over the attack, West Midlands Police confirmed.

The incident took place on Malthouse Drive, Sunday evening

Police officers and paramedics both attended the residential road where the attack happened, which was cordoned off in the aftermath of the stabbing.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance service said: "On arrival we discovered one patient, a teenage male, who had sustained serious injuries in the incident.

"Following treatment on the scene, he was transported to hospital for further assessment."

Anyone with information is urged contact police via live chat or by calling 101 and quoting log 3317 of January 30.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

