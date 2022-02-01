Staffordshire Police launch recruitment drive for call centre officers

Staffordshire Police are recruiting for contact centre officers

Contact centre officers act as the main contact point for members of the public through the emergency 999 or non-emergency 101 call system.

The roles are the voice of Staffordshire Police and will report online through the force's social and digital platforms.

Staffordshire Police is now urging anyone who may be interested to get in touch before the application deadline closes at midday on Wednesday February 9.

Lisa Cope, head of contact, said: “While contact centre officers take both 101 and 999 calls, the role is much more than answering the phone.

“In recent years we have invested in new technology to improve and enhance our engagement and contact with the public online.

“Our contact centre officers are vital - as they are the first point of contact members of the public have when they are reporting a crime or an emergency.

“Dedicated teams work 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week to help keep Staffordshire safe.

“It is a fast-paced environment, with over 1,200 calls and 250 online reports received on average each day.

“We really are at the very forefront of policing, and although the role can be challenging, it is extremely rewarding and you can feel the difference you are making to people’s lives.

“I would encourage anyone who is thinking about a career with Staffordshire Police to apply.”

The vital role will see people join the frontline of policing where they will be responsible for collecting important and accurate information, offering advice and support while keeping people calm, and putting them at ease in often complex and difficult circumstances.