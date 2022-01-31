Two teens among three arrested after suspected thieves are stopped on dual carriageway

Three people have since been arrested, including two teenagers

Staffordshire Police said officers were called to reports of a burglary in progress on Stone Cross at 10.40pm on Sunday. A witness observed three men loading the cylinders into a white Ford Transit Connect before departing the scene.

Officers from West Mercia Police deployed stingers to force the van to stop at the A5 Preston Island near Shrewsbury.

A 19-year-old man of no fixed address and a 16-year-old boy from the Birmingham area, were detained a short time later.

They were each arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in police custody while inquiries continue.

£750-worth of gas cylinders were stolen from the firm

Another man, a 40-year-old, from the Birmingham area, was also arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and burglary.

He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time of the theft to get in touch.