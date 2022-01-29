Notification Settings

Police release CCTV footage after Walsall assault

By Nathan Rowe

Police have launched an appeal after a man was assaulted in Walsall.

Police want to speak to these men

The 22-yrar-old started chatting to three unknown men at around 5am on Christmas Eve, in Bridge Street.

Later, one of the men then turned aggressive and struck him with a weapon, before another tried to steal his iPhone.

The victim managed to escape with his phone but suffered an injury to his face.

Footage has been released by the Police in hopes of tracking the attackers down.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are appealing to identify a group of men after another man was assaulted in Walsall on Christmas Eve 2021.

"We know only two men are visible, however we hope someone knows who they are.

"If you have any information, please contact us via Live Chat ref 20/1991230/21."

Nathan Rowe

