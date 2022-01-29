Notification Settings

Ex-West Midlands Police officer admits making indecent images of children

By Nathan RoweDudleyCrimePublished:

A former student police officer has pleaded guilty to child sexual exploitation offences.

Keel Walker, 21, joined West Midlands Police in March last year as a student officer.

He was arrested after a warrant was executed at his home address, where a number of devices were seized.

Walker was immediately suspended from duty while an investigation was carried out and was subsequently charged.

On Thursday, at Dudley Magistrates Court, the former officer pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children.

Walker appeared for an initial hearing at Dudley Magistrates Court on January 17, prior to the hearing on January 27.

He has been placed on the Sex Offender Register and will be sentenced on March 14.

Walker resigned from his post in September and a misconduct hearing will take place following the sentencing.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

