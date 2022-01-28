Staffordshire paedophile caught with hundreds of child images locked up

Joshua Wood

Joshua Wood, 29, of Barlaston, was convicted at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on January 21 after pleading guilty to multiple offences.

He was jailed for three years and three months for three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to watch a sexual act.

The court heard how Wood used a work computer, provided by his employer, to exploit children on the internet.

Wood was found to be in possession of 417 indecent images, 293 of which deemed Category A – the most serious classification, and 36 indecent videos, 20 of which were Category A.

Speaking after the sentencing, Pc Hayley Watkins, the officer in charge of the case, said: “Wood betrayed the trust of his employers to exploit complete strangers online.

“I welcome this sentence and I hope it serves as a reminder that we will take all of the necessary steps to convict these criminals for their sinister acts.”