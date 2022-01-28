Notification Settings

Staffordshire paedophile caught with hundreds of child images locked up

By Lisa O'Brien

A man has been jailed for child sexual offences which saw him in possession of over 450 indecent images and videos.

Joshua Wood
Joshua Wood

Joshua Wood, 29, of Barlaston, was convicted at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on January 21 after pleading guilty to multiple offences.

He was jailed for three years and three months for three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to watch a sexual act.

The court heard how Wood used a work computer, provided by his employer, to exploit children on the internet.

Wood was found to be in possession of 417 indecent images, 293 of which deemed Category A – the most serious classification, and 36 indecent videos, 20 of which were Category A.

Speaking after the sentencing, Pc Hayley Watkins, the officer in charge of the case, said: “Wood betrayed the trust of his employers to exploit complete strangers online.

“I welcome this sentence and I hope it serves as a reminder that we will take all of the necessary steps to convict these criminals for their sinister acts.”

If you have been affected by child sexual abuse, contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101. Call 999 in an emergency.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

