West Midlands Police protest team could be expanded as concern rises over anti-vaccine demos

Anti-vaccination protests have been held across the country, including in London, pictured

Police chiefs have said that rallies were a "continual area of demand" over the summer months last year with nationally-inspired events providing a backdrop for the rallies.

A report to the Strategic Policing and Crime Board said they had been "disruptive" but predominantly peaceful. anti-vaccine protests a particular area of concern.

Various demonstrations have been held by climate change activists - such as the Extinction Rebellion protest at Amazon distribution sites and Insulate Britain blocking roads in Birmingham city centre - but it is anti-vaccine rallies which have police leaders most concerned.

Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said: "Protest has been a growing source of demand for West Midlands Police. The police have a role to play in order to facilitate lawful and peaceful assembly, but this must of course be balanced with the need to ensure public order and to keep the peace.

"I am particularly concerned about the ongoing threat of anti-vaccine protests.

"I note that West Midlands Police are engaged in an ongoing review of the need to enhance the force and regional capability for Protest Removal Teams, in view of an anticipated increase in the form of protest that might require this type of enhanced capability."

The report warned: "Anti-Government protests with anti-vaccine themes have also continued throughout the summer and expected to rise again with recent Government announcements and this remains a well-supported thematic for protest within the West Midlands.

"It is yet to be seen how influential the impact of Insulate Britain will be on wider protest groups and their tactics.