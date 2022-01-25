Police investigated after man broke bones in 40ft fall from Utilita Arena car park

Police at the scene at the Utilita Arena. Photo: SnapperSK

It was alleged that the man was trying to evade police when he fell from the arena car park on King Edwards Road.

Police were called to reports of a man breaking into cars in the early hours of January 18.

It is believed the suspect fell to the ground while attempting to jump to a lower floor in the North Car Park as officers tried to restrain him.

A spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct said: "We have carefully assessed a mandatory referral from West Midlands Police after a man was left with serious injuries following police contact at the car park at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham on Tuesday 18 January.

"We have decided to independently investigate the incident. As our investigation is at a very early stage, we will be unable to say anything further at this time."