Police investigated after man broke bones in 40ft fall from Utilita Arena car park

By Nathan RoweBirminghamCrimePublished:

A police conduct investigation is set to take place after a man was left with multiple broken bones after falling 40ft from the car park of Birmingham's Utilita Arena.

Police at the scene at the Utilita Arena. Photo: SnapperSK
It was alleged that the man was trying to evade police when he fell from the arena car park on King Edwards Road.

The man has since been dearrested.

Police were called to reports of a man breaking into cars in the early hours of January 18.

It is believed the suspect fell to the ground while attempting to jump to a lower floor in the North Car Park as officers tried to restrain him.

A spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct said: "We have carefully assessed a mandatory referral from West Midlands Police after a man was left with serious injuries following police contact at the car park at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham on Tuesday 18 January.

"We have decided to independently investigate the incident. As our investigation is at a very early stage, we will be unable to say anything further at this time."

According to the College of Policing, a person should be de-arrested when the grounds for arrest cease to exist, further information comes to light indicating they are not responsible for the offence, or when the potential breach of the peace has ended.

