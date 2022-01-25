Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police hunt suspect after man 'exposed himself to teenage girl' on bus

By Nathan RoweBrierley HillCrimePublished:

Police are appealing for information after a man allegedly exposed himself in front of a teenage girl on a bus.

Police want to speak to this man
Police want to speak to this man

The incident took place at around 2pm on December 22 between Merry Hill and Wolverhampton.

The suspect is believed to be in his 30s, of stocky build, and had a scab on his head at the time.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself on a bus travelling between Merry Hill and Wolverhampton.

"We're trying to identify this man who is believed to be in his 30s and of stocky build. He had a scab on his head at the time.

"Please contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/1988872/21. Alternatively call 101."

Crime
News
Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
Wolverhampton
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News