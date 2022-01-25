Police hunt suspect after man 'exposed himself to teenage girl' on bus

Police want to speak to this man

The incident took place at around 2pm on December 22 between Merry Hill and Wolverhampton.

The suspect is believed to be in his 30s, of stocky build, and had a scab on his head at the time.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself on a bus travelling between Merry Hill and Wolverhampton.

"We're trying to identify this man