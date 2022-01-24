IT forensic detective from Canada gives evidence in resumed Kemarni Darby Watson trial

Kermani Watson Darby was just three when he died

West Midlands Police enlisted the software expect Ian Whiffin to discover what Nathaniel Pope had written in his phone in the hours before the boy was found lifeless in his West Bromwich home.

The 31-year-old had told officers he had been asleep before his mother Alicia Watson, who is also charged with murder alongside her boyfriend, came home on June 5, 2018, and said she found the boy stricken.

Ian Whiffin gave evidence to Birmingham Crown Court in the first day of the trial's resumption after Justice Amanda Tipples had Covid.

He said: "There were 114 Snapchat messages. They have been deleted. We have been unable to recover what was on the messages. But there were there and have been deleted.

Former law enforcement officer Mr Whiffin helps police forces crack cases concerning deleted data on computers phones.

His website's tagline uses the Sherlock Holmes mantra "What one man can invent, another can discover."

He was questioned about the data on Pope's phone, which police had recovered some messages sent that day on Snapchat, and the Snapchat notifications but not the content.

Whiffin told the court: "The phone had a small memory. But with IOS phones the data is held. But once deleted the messages can not be seen."

On his website he describes his trade: "I have been qualified as a Subject Matter Expert in court numerous times in the field of Digital Forensics and have a wealth of experience in the examination of computers, cell phones and other digital devices using not only a range of vendor tools but with software tools I write to fill the gaps left by vendors. Some of these tools are available for free in the Software section of this site (Requires authentication).

"I am trained with numerous forensic software tools related to mobile devices and computers."

Alicia Watson, aged 30, of Raglan Road, Handsworth and her boyfriend Nathaniel Pope, 31, of Evans Street, Wolverhampton, both deny murder and multiple charges of child cruelty.

Police officers painstakingly pieced together a picture of the events which led up to the three-year-old’s death in West Bromwich.

Detectives also used footage from cameras at the block of flats where the pair lived at Stanton House, and cameras around West Bromwich, which captured a trip to McDonald’s and the pharmacy.

Previously the court heard about the massive injuries the three-year-old sustained which included 19 fractures to his ribs caused by blunt force trauma.