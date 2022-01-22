Hospital car parks targeted by catalytic convertor thieves

Thieves targeted a Lexus which was parked at Cannock Chase Hospital on January 17

The county's police force says it has now launched a dedicated operation in a bid to track down the thieves.

In one incident, thieves stole a converter from a Lexus parked at Cannock Chase Hospital on January 17.

Police said thieves have targeted all makes and models of vehicles - particularly Hondas, Toyotas and hybrid cars - when they've been left unattended.

In response, Staffordshire Police has launched Op Anadrome, which will see officers work with local communities to deter the thefts.

Officers say busy car parks such as hospitals and fitness centres are likely targets and crimes are most likely to happen on weekday daytimes when cars are left unattended for long periods.

Another recent incident saw a Lexus targeted at Queen's Hospital Burton between 2pm and 6.30pm on January 18.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "In-order to protect yourself from opportunists, consider parking your vehicle in a well-lit area, covered by CCTV, with your bonnet towards the wall.