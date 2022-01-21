Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man repeatedly punched victim in his car at Staffordshire cricket club

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordshireCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man who repeatedly punched his victim at a cricket club in Staffordshire has been handed a restraining order.

The victim was in their car when they were attacked
The victim was in their car when they were attacked

Sonny Dawson, of Whitewood Glade, Willenhall, appeared before Cannock Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how Dawson approached the victim’s car at a cricket club in Trysull and after opening the driver’s door, began repeatedly punching him.

During the incident, the victim’s handbrake was released which caused the vehicle to begin rolling across the car park and eventually crash into a stationary car. The man was left shaken following the incident.

Dawson was interviewed and charged with assault by beating.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge and was handed a 18-month community order.

Dawson has also been told to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, pay £135 in court costs, £300 in compensation and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge.

He has also been given a 12-month restraining order.

PC Tom Evans, of Staffordshire Police, said: “We will not tolerate such behaviour in any setting, especially in the presence of young children who should be able to partake in sporting activities knowing they are in a safe environment, surrounded by parents/guardians who should be acting as role-models.”

Crime
News
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News