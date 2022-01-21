Man repeatedly punched victim in his car at Staffordshire cricket club

The victim was in their car when they were attacked

Sonny Dawson, of Whitewood Glade, Willenhall, appeared before Cannock Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how Dawson approached the victim’s car at a cricket club in Trysull and after opening the driver’s door, began repeatedly punching him.

During the incident, the victim’s handbrake was released which caused the vehicle to begin rolling across the car park and eventually crash into a stationary car. The man was left shaken following the incident.

Dawson was interviewed and charged with assault by beating.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge and was handed a 18-month community order.

Dawson has also been told to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, pay £135 in court costs, £300 in compensation and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge.

He has also been given a 12-month restraining order.