Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man arrested over importing 1.5kg of drugs

By Lisa O'BrienHednesfordCrimePublished:

A man has been arrested over importing around 1.5kg of synthetic cannabis.

Drugs were seized from a property near Pye Green Road, Hednesford
Drugs were seized from a property near Pye Green Road, Hednesford

Officers from Cannock Neighbourhood policing team (NPT) seized a 'quantity of drugs' from a property near Pye Green Road, Hednesford, on Wednesday.

It was part of a joint operation with the UK Border Force.

A 19-year-old man, from the West Chadsmoor area, was arrested a short time later on suspicion of improper importation of goods – class B drugs – into the UK.

He has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Sergeant Matt Slattery, of Cannock NPT, said: "We are determined to actively target and disrupt the supply of drugs in the local area and will continue to do all we can to keep our communities safe from drug-related criminality.”

The arrest comes as the force continues its neighbourhood policing week of action while the organisation looks to confirm its new operating model, including a focus on enhanced local policing, in the coming weeks.

Crime
News
Hednesford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News