Man arrested over importing 1.5kg of drugs

Drugs were seized from a property near Pye Green Road, Hednesford

Officers from Cannock Neighbourhood policing team (NPT) seized a 'quantity of drugs' from a property near Pye Green Road, Hednesford, on Wednesday.

It was part of a joint operation with the UK Border Force.

A 19-year-old man, from the West Chadsmoor area, was arrested a short time later on suspicion of improper importation of goods – class B drugs – into the UK.

He has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Sergeant Matt Slattery, of Cannock NPT, said: "We are determined to actively target and disrupt the supply of drugs in the local area and will continue to do all we can to keep our communities safe from drug-related criminality.”