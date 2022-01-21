Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Kidnapping victim' contacts police to say he is safe and well

BirminghamCrimePublished:

A man who police feared was kidnapped when he appeared to have been bundled into the car has turned out to be safe and well.

Officers shared a photo of the supposed victim after CCTV footage seemed to show him being forced into the boot of a Volkswagen car in Alum Rock Road, Birmingham.

Police appealed for help identifying the man, the car and the three alleged kidnappers.

However they have now said that the 21-year-old "victim" has got in touch to say he is OK.

He told West Midlands Police that there were no sinister motives, however officers are now making follow-up enquiries to make sure this is true.

A force spokesman thanked members of the public for responding to the appeal.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News