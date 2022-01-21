'Kidnapping victim' contacts police to say he is safe and well

Officers shared a photo of the supposed victim after CCTV footage seemed to show him being forced into the boot of a Volkswagen car in Alum Rock Road, Birmingham.

Police appealed for help identifying the man, the car and the three alleged kidnappers.

However they have now said that the 21-year-old "victim" has got in touch to say he is OK.

He told West Midlands Police that there were no sinister motives, however officers are now making follow-up enquiries to make sure this is true.