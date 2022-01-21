'Kidnapping victim' contacts police to say he is safe and well

Officers shared a photo of the supposed victim after CCTV footage seemed to show him being forced into the boot of a Volkswagen car in Alum Rock Road, Birmingham.
Police appealed for help identifying the man, the car and the three alleged kidnappers.
However they have now said that the 21-year-old "victim" has got in touch to say he is OK.
He told West Midlands Police that there were no sinister motives, however officers are now making follow-up enquiries to make sure this is true.
A force spokesman thanked members of the public for responding to the appeal.