Dispersal powers granted in Gornal after rise in crime and drug dealing

Where the dispersal powers apply in Gornal

Officers have been given dispersal powers from 4pm on Friday until 4pm on Sunday.

The powers allow any Pc or PCSO to order people to stay out of a specified area for up to 48 hours if they believe they have taken part in - or are likely to contribute to- anti-social behaviour, disorder or crime.

The powers have been granted for areas around the Arcade on Kent Street and Abbey Street Park.

A spokesman for Dudley Police said: "We’re worried about a rise in crime, drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in Gornal.

"We know that local people are worried too, and it’s causing some people to feel intimidated.

"The neighbourhood team will be using dispersal powers from 4pm today to 3.59pm on Sunday.

"Dispersal orders give us temporary, additional powers and mean officers can order anyone to leave the area whose behaviour is likely to cause alarm, harassment or distress.

"The dispersal order forms part of our ongoing efforts to make Gornal a better, safer place to live and work. We will continue to work with local businesses and our partners for longer-term solutions after the dispersal order comes to an end.