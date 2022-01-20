Wednesbury burglar to spend three years behind bars after social media appeal

Adrian Stanton has been jailed for a series of residential burglaries. Photo: West Midlands Police

Adrian Stanton was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to two burglary offences at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday, January 13.

The 42-year-old, of High Bullen in Wednesbury, committed several offences across Walsall and Wednesbury between July and August 2021, breaking into homes to steal jewellery, electrical equipment and, on one occasion, even football memorabilia.

He pleaded guilty to burglaries at two properties, including a property on Wood Green Road, which he targeted two days in a row, as well as an attempted burglary on Wellcroft Road where he was spooked by the home owner.

Footage from Wellcroft Road was shared on social media, officers saw the footage and through local knowledge recognised the man to be Stanton from his distinctive tattoos.

Investigators also located and recovered a Ford Focus that was seen leaving a burglary on Cavendish Road in Walsall at Stanton’s home address in High Bullen in Wednesbury.

Eagle eyed neighbourhood officers spotted Stanton in Wednesbury last October.

He was seen trying to run away, but was quickly detained and was identified as being responsible for the burglaries and charged.

Appealing for information about a second offender West Midlands Police said: “We know that Stanton worked with another man, however, we are still looking to identify him.”